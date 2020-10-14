Bella Hadid has a new love interest. The supermodel is allegedly secretly dating Hollywood actor Duke Nicholson.

While the associated parties are yet to confirm the romance rumours, sources have revealed the news to Page Six. Bella Hadid is a famous supermodel and sister of famous fashionista Gigi Hadid. Meanwhile, Duke Nicholson also has strong roots in Hollywood. He is the grandson of legendary actor Jack Nicholson.

It is said that the pair have been spending a lot of time together since last month. They were apparently spotted together in New York, too.

Among their recent romantic getaways, the alleged lovebirds are believed to have headed off to Bella's recent birthday trip. Sharing moments from her birthday vacation, the model uploaded a few pictures on her Instagram.

It shows that she took her gal pals on a vacation on a private jet where she celebrated her big day.

"oh gosh I feel just really lucky. I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable," she wrote on Instagram captioning the pictures.

However, sources suggest that before meeting up with her gal pals, Bella celebrated the occasion with her alleged new boyfriend.

Duke is known for his stint in Jordan Peele's horror flick "Us" (2019). He will be soon seen alongside Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, and Evangeline Lilly in Nicholas Jarecki's upcoming movie "Dreamland."

Hadid is an American supermodel and covered several International fashion magazines. She is an ambassador of Dior Beauty and TAG Heuer.

Hadid was reportedly previously dating singer The Weeknd since 2015. She even appeared in his video "In the Night" and made a few red carpet appearances with him. However, the two broke up in 2016.

Recently, Hadid shared some pictures of herself in a bikini and sent out the message to her fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election in November.

"MorningI hope you have the best day ... don't forget to vote... it's time," she captioned her pictures wherein she is dressed in an orange and yellow two-piece.