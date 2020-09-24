Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child- a baby girl, over the weekend.

Zayn Malik confirmed the arrival of his daughter with Gigi Hadid by sharing a glimpse of the little bundle of joy on his social media accounts on Wednesday night. Sharing a picture of the newborn's tiny hand grasping his finger, the musician wrote: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful."

The former One Direction star went on to write a heartfelt post for his first child, and said it would be an "impossible task" to put into words how he is feeling right now. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x," the 27-year-old wrote.

Gigi also took to her social media account after a while to share a similar picture of the baby holding her thumb. The supermodel captioned the picture: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Congratulations have been pouring in for the happy couple since then. Hailey Bieber, who is also a close friend of Gigi, commented: "Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys" along with several red hearts.

Gigi had first confirmed the pregnancy on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in April, days after several reports of her pregnancy made it to the news. At the time, she had said: "Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes."

The 25-year-old later revealed that she was pregnant when she rocked the runway in New York, London, Milan, and Paris during the Fashion Month of February. During an Instagram Live with makeup artist Erin Parsons in May, Gigi addressed the rumours about having fillers on her cheeks, and said the false reports were on a rise during the fashion month "when I was like already like a few months preggo, you know?"

She revealed her baby bump for the first time by sharing pictures from a stunning black-and-white pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram last month. She captioned one of the posts: "growin an angel."