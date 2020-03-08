Ben Affleck and his co-star Ana De Armas were spotted together at her native country Cuba. They are reportedly enjoying a holiday in Cuba after wrapping up filming.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas were seen in more than one restaurant together and continued their holiday by leisurely shopping and walking around the streets of Havana. The stars reportedly became close while filming the Adrian Lyne-directed drama "Deep Water," which wrapped filming weeks ago.

Daily Mail obtained photographs of the actors speaking to fans and restaurant employees. For Affleck, the outing comes just weeks after admitting that he regrets divorcing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

There are speculations that Affleck and the new Bond girl are dating. The photographs obtained by the publication is an indication that the duo are apparently enjoying their time together.

In one photo, the actor appears to have his arm wrapped over de Armas' shoulder as the duo were surrounded by fans. One onlooker told Us Weekly the two were also spotted having some fun inside a T-shirt shop. "It was just the two of them and their driver. Ben happily took photos with fans. Ben was in a very happy mood, making funny faces in selfies with fans," the eyewitness said.

The 31-year-old Armas has been acting since 2006. She starred in "Bladerunner 2049" along with Daniel Craig. She also has "Knives Out," a 2019 critical hit to her credit. The Cuban actor is all set to steal fans hearts as the next Bond girl, Paloma, in "No Time to Die" that will hit theatres in November 2020.

"Deep Water" was filmed in New Orleans and fans caught glimpses of the stars hanging out together. Affleck and Armas seemed to have spent major past of last fall hanging around in Louisiana for the film.

"Deep Water" is an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's 1957 psychological thriller of the same name. The movie is scheduled to release this year. Affleck and Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a couple in a loveless marriage in the film.