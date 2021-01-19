Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have amicably split nearly a year since starting their whirlwind romance.

The couple, who started dating in early 2020 while filming the psychological thriller "Deep Water" in New Orleans, took the decision because "they are in different points in their lives." They also couldn't agree on where to live.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles," a source told People magazine.

The insider added that the breakup is completely "mutual" and "amicable," and they are both happy.

Read more Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas are now a live-in couple: report

"They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives," the source said.

Another source said that the split happened over the phone. "They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up," they said.

Affleck and de Armas were romantically linked since early March 2020, when they took a romantic vacation in Cuba and Costa Rica. The couple then returned to Los Angeles which soon went into lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

During that time, the couple was regularly spotted on morning walks with de Armas's pooch. The actress also spent time with Affleck's children, daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

She even went with the actor, his kids, and his mother when they took a trip to his native Georgia. "Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids," a source said at the time.

They officially moved in together in August, when de Armas placed her Venice, California home on the market and moved her things into Affleck's Los Angeles home.

The split comes months after Jennifer Garner split from John Miller, her boyfriend of nearly three years.