Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level, and a source claimed that they are now living together at the actor's home in Los Angeles.

The couple may finally be sharing an address if the photos of the "Knives Out" star showing her moving her things to her boyfriend's home are any indication. The paparazzi shots showed the "Batman" star unloading some boxes and a suitcase from her car to his house. Her pooch was also in on the move.

De Armas moved from her Venice, California pad to be with Affleck at his home in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles. A source claimed that the 32-year-old "No Time To Die" actress was eager to live together with her boyfriend.

"She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck," the insider told People.

Meanwhile, a friend of the couple chimed in and said that they "really care for each other and they have a good thing going on." de Armas is not trying to steal Affleck away from his family and she is "aware that his family comes first" and she "appreciates that."

"They work very hard at that balance," the friend said.

The couple has been spending time together going around on strolls and walking their dogs amid the pandemic. De Armas even spent time with Affleck's three kids from his previous wife, Jennifer Garner. It seemed like they are comfortable with her and they get along well. The actress has also met the 48-year old actor's mother, Christine, when she joined him and his kids during a vacation in Georgia.

"Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids," a source said.

It seems Affleck and de Armas' relationship is going strong. They have been inseparable despite the quarantine and do not even shy away from showing some PDA in one of their walks. The "Argo" actor even joined his girlfriend celebrate her 32nd birthday and she shared photos of them together on Instagram. The pictures marked the moment they both confirmed they are in a relationship.