Ben Affleck might have thrown Ana de Armas's life-size cut-out in the trash just days after their split, but the couple continues to be friends and stay in touch.

"Ben and Ana's friendship has not ended. They still talk regularly," a source close to the couple told People magazine.

The pair, who started dating in early 2020 while filming the psychological thriller "Deep Water" in New Orleans, called it quits a few days ago as "they are in different points in their lives." A source told the outlet that the "Batman" star "continues to work on himself" after his split, and has been spending a lot of time with his children, daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

It was reported that the former couple who had moved-in together last year and quarantined together amid the coronavirus lockdown broke it off over the phone. Among other "complicated" reasons, Affleck and de Armas could not agree on where to live.

"Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles. Ana is young and adventurous. When she is not working, she wants to travel. She doesn't want to settle down in Los Angeles," a source said.

Nonetheless, Affleck will have to leave LA on a temporary basis as he is to soon start shooting for the George Clooney-directed Amazon film "The Tender Bar" in Massachusetts.

"George really wanted to work with Ben on this adaptation. Everyone is excited to have Ben onboard. He seems perfect for the role," a production source said.

Affleck and Ana de Armas' starrer "Deep Water" which led to their real-life romance, will also hit the screens this summer. In the erotic thriller based on the 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, they play a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other and have begun playing deadly mind games against one another.

"Their physical chemistry was so intense on set. It's all anyone could talk about," a movie insider said.