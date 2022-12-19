Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller are reportedly already talking about wedding plans and Ben Affleck could not be happier for them.

The couple is getting ready to send out wedding invites following an off-and-on relationship since 2018. They broke up in 2020 but rekindled their romance in early 2021, according to Hello Magazine. But right now their relationship with each other and with their respective families is reportedly going strong.

The 44-year-old Miller shares two children with his ex-wife Caroline Campbell, while Garner has three with Affleck. A source told National Enquirer in its Dec. 26, 2022 issue that they may have "some ups and downs, but this past year has been great."

The insider likewise hinted that the American businessman and attorney has already proposed to his 50-year-old girlfriend and she said yes. She has reportedly "agreed to marry him."

But getting Garner to say yes to marry him meant Miller also had to woo Affleck. The insider claimed, "John has run the gauntlet to show he's both husband material and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jen, but to Ben as well."

Fortunately, he reportedly "passed those tests with flying colours" and thus, he and the "Yes Day" actress are now planning their wedding.

"This has been a milestone year for Jen and she's going to take that to a new level in 2023 with a wedding for the ages!" squealed the source.

Claims that Garner is marrying the CaliGroup CEO came after fans spotted what they believe is an engagement ring on her finger. Garner stepped out in September with an eternity band reportedly given to her by her boyfriend. Then amid the engagement claims, she shocked fans when she appeared in a video for Halloween wearing a wedding gown.

However, both Garner and Miller have kept their romance low-key and have not publicly talked about their relationship. Rumours that they are getting married have also been going on since 2021, and have not been confirmed to this day. On the other hand, Affleck has already moved on from his divorce from Garner and tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in August this year.