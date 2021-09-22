Ben Affleck says he is "in awe" of Jennifer Lopez months after they rekindled their romance in May and after having previously dodged questions about their relationship.

The "Batman" star opened up about his relationship with "The Hustlers" star in their first joint interview for AdWeek. The singer, who graced the cover of the magazine, is being honoured for her representation and contribution to the Latin community.

Speaking of her many great works, Affleck said he is amazed by her success and her achievements. Not just in the entertainment world but in business.

"All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them," he said.

Read more Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck share 'intense physical connection and chemistry'

"I am in awe of what Jennifer's effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people," Affleck continued and pointed out that Lopez "has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country." He called it "an effect few people throughout history have had."

"One I will never know and I can only stand by and admire with respect," he added.

Affleck's praise for the 51-year-old singer came after they made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. Lopez was there to support the actor's new movie "The Last Duel." They then followed that up with their PDA-filled appearance at the Met Gala, where they shared a kiss with their face masks on.

As for his "Gigli" co-star, she has yet to publicly talk about her rekindled romance with Affleck. Although she hinted in a previous interview that she is "super happy" with where she is now in her life. Lopez shared in an interview back in July that she has "never been better" and loves

all the love and all the good wishes" that have come her way.