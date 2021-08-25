Ben Affleck sparked speculations that he is ready to propose to Jennifer Lopez again after he was spotted checking out engagement rings in Century City, California on Monday.

The "Batman" star was joined by his mother, Chris Anne Boldt, and his nine-year-old son Samuel, at Tiffany & Co. Photos from Page Six showed the trio looking at a collection of rings on display and other jewellery with a piece of paper and a pen in their hands.

Naturally, the images thrilled Bennifer fans with the thought that perhaps Affleck is taking the next step in his relationship with Lopez. He first proposed to the singer in November 2002 with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston which was said to be worth $2.5 million.

Ben Affleck, his mom and son were all photographed browsing the glass cases of Tiffany, some of which contained engagement type rings, at the Westfield Century City on Monday, in photos obtained by @PageSix. pic.twitter.com/JVxkP1nqDD — Pop Faction Media (@PopFactionMedia) August 24, 2021

However, sources claimed that they were just out taking in some fresh air. He was not actually browsing for engagement rings. One insider told E! News that they were on a scavenger hunt at the Century City mall.

"They split into teams with his daughters on one team and Ben, Sam and his mum on the other," the source explained adding that the family "went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found." This would explain the pen and paper in their hands.

The source claimed that Tiffany & Co was one of the stops and they had to look for something inside. The 49-year-old actor walked in with Samuel and his mum. But they immediately left when they found what they needed and he then "crossed it off his list."

"They all had fun and got into the game. It was a fun family activity that they seemed to enjoy doing together," the insider said.

The sighting comes as Affleck and Lopez's romance continues to heat up. The pair have been virtually inseparable since they reconnected in May after "The Hustlers" star ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez in mid-April.

They have reportedly been house hunting in California amid rumours that they are ready to settle down as a blended family. Lopez shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.