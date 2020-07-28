Ben Affleck is still in the first few months of his romance with Ana de Armas and tries to fulfill all her wishes to bring a smile on her face.

According to a report in Us Weekly, Ben Affleck is committed to making his girlfriend smile after four months together, most of which the couple spent in isolation amid coronavirus pandemic. A source told the outlet: "Ben is so sweet to Ana and does everything he can to make her happy. She can say anything — lunch, trips, etc. and he will make it happen."

The "Batman" star, who met the actress last year while filming for the psychological thriller "Deep Water" in which they play husband and wife, has a history of spoiling his new girlfriend. While the couple began their romance with romantic getaways to Cuba and Costa Rica just days before the lockdown, they took another trip in April to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

For the birthday celebrations, the 47-year-old took his girlfriend to Joshua Tree over the weekend, away from the hustle and bustle in Los Angeles where they were quarantining. A source told the outlet at the time: "Ben went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special. Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him."

The couple has been continually photographed taking out her dog for a walk. The Cuban actress has received the approval of Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner as well and even spends time with Affleck and Garner's three children- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, seven.

Affleck has even introduced the new love in his life to his mother, Christopher. The actor was joined by Armas and his children as he flew to Georgia for a vacation with Christopher last month.

The couple also appeared in a steamy video in May, packing on PDA for the music video of Peurto Rican singer Residente's song 'Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe,' which means "Before the World Ends." In the song released in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which featured couples from all over the world embracing and kissing, the couple is seen making out in the desert in California.