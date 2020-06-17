Ana de Armas has become a part of Ben Affleck's family just within a few months of their relationship. Not only Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner approves of their love life, but also lets Armas spend time with her and Affleck's three children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7.

Ana de Armas bonded with Ben Affleck's children when she isolated with the actor at his home in Los Angeles, where the children visited them frequently. She came along on a family dog walk last month, and also goofed around with the children by placing a cut-out picture of herself outside Affleck's home. In the latest development, the couple flew with the children to Georgia to vacation with Affleck's mother Christine.

The couple who fell in love while shooting together for psychological thriller "Deep Love," were seen wearing face masks as they climbed aboard a private jet with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. They were later seen returning from Georgia with Christine accompanying them. The "Batman" actor's three family dogs were also in tow.

"They are spending a few days in Georgia with Ben's kids. It's a low-key vacation. Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids," a source told People magazine.

Affleck and Armas first met on the sets of "Deep Water" in New Orleans, and after the filming was wrapped up, the duo headed to Cuba and Costa Rica for a romantic getaway before returning to Los Angeles. Just weeks into their relationship, the United States went into a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, during which the duo quarantined together and stepped out occasionally to walk the Bond girl's dog.

The couple also appeared in a steamy video last month, packing on PDA for the music video of Peurto Rican singer Residente's song 'Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe,' which means "Before the World Ends." In the song released in the wake of coronavirus pandemic which featured couples from all over the world embracing and kissing, the couple is seen making out in the desert in California.