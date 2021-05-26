Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are no longer trying to hide their relationship according to eyewitnesses who said they packed on the PDA while at a gym in Miami on Monday.

The lovebirds were spotted at Anatomy Fitness for a workout session and although they were with different trainers, they made sure to reconnect in between sets. A source claimed that they did not mind at all that there were people around as they shared a smooch.

"They went to do their workouts with separate trainers but were not trying to hide their relationship by any means," the source told Entertainment Tonight and said that Affleck and Lopez "stayed close to each other while working out and were hugging, being playful together, and shared a kiss in between sets."

The insider added that "it was clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together." The "Gigli" costars reportedly "looked like two people who are super comfortable and familiar with each other." Their PDA showed they are still in the "honeymoon phase and in love."

"They were having a good time. Jennifer works out every day and it's part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her," the source added.

There are no photos to back up the source's claims about the kiss. The gym also declined to comment when asked for confirmation. But pictures did emerge of Affleck and Lopez arriving at the gym.

US Weekly shared the images in which one showed "The Hustlers" actress looking fit in a cropped top and a pair of curve-hugging purple leggings. Meanwhile, the "Gone Girl" actor was snapped entering the establishment wearing a grey shirt and a face mask.

The gym outing came after the 48-year-old actor flew to Miami on Saturday and went straight to Lopez's rental house. They were photographed together the following day with a big smile on the singer's face.

Affleck and Lopez have been spending a lot of time together since she and Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement in mid-April. They also went on a ski trip to Big Sky, Montana earlier this month. They have yet to publicly comment on their relationship.