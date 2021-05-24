Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to fuel romance rumours after they were spotted together again in Miami on Sunday.

The 48-year-old "Batman" star booked a flight to the city on Saturday and went straight to the singer's new house in the area. They were spotted the following day going down a flight of stairs, with Lopez wearing a big grin on her face as she walked ahead. Affleck followed close behind sporting a curious look.

"Ben took a red eye to Miami and went straight to J.Lo's new house in the early morning hours. She looked very happy to see him and they walked around the property together so she could show him around," an eyewitness told E!

"She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in a loose summer dress. They spent the day inside together but came out a few times for fresh air and to admire the water view," the source continued and added that the 51-year-old Lopez took a few selfies on the balcony while Affleck stepped out to smoke a cigar.

The "Gigli" co-stars' reunion comes just a week after they got together in Los Angeles after being apart for a few days. The "Shotgun Wedding" star reportedly "had a break in her work schedule and wanted to see him again."

"It's all very new and exciting even though they have known each other forever. It's been fun to get to know each other all over again. They are both very happy with where things are and where they are going. She had to leave to go back to Miami for work, but they plan to see each other again soon," another source close to the singer told the publication.

Lopez and Affleck have remained mum on rumours about their rekindled romance. But they have been spotted hanging out together on several occasions. They were in Montana for a week-long romantic ski getaway earlier this month. The "Argo" star was also photographed being driven to the actress' Miami residence in mid-April shortly after news broke that she and Alex Rodriguez have called off their engagement.