Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just tied the knot for the second time this weekend, but the "Batman" actor is already grieving about the fact that he and his new wife are unlikely to have a baby, a new report claimed.

Sources told New Idea that Affleck and Lopez had dreamt of having a "truckload of children" when they dated in the early 2000s and were first engaged in 2003. The pair shockingly decided to call off their wedding and split in 2004 due to "excessive media attention."

After rekindling in 2021, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have officially been married now. However, the newlyweds are allegedly devastated over the fact that they are unlikely to have a biological kid now since they are "quite old" to be pregnant.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "Ben and Jennifer are happy they had the opportunity to have children with their previous partners. But it's been hard to accept that their one-time dream of having a child together will likely no longer be possible. They've missed the baby boat, so to speak."

The tipster added that the chances of Jennifer Lopez using her own eggs to conceive a baby are slim to none, especially since she is already in her 50s. So, if Ben Affleck and the "Let's Get Loud" singer insist on having their own baby, the only sensible option is to adopt.

The unidentified informant furthered, "If Jennifer did decide to carry his child, it would most likely have to be through the use of a donor egg, which would defeat their original goal of having a child that was part of them both. Knowing they will never be able to meet that baby they once fantasised about having so many years ago is bittersweet."

Despite the regret, Ben Affleck and Lopez are reportedly happy with their blended family. The "On the Floor" singer has twins – Max and Emme – with Marc Anthony, while the "Gone Girl" actor has three kids – Violet, Seraphina and Samuel – with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have yet to comment on the claims that they are saddened over the fact that they could no longer have a baby of their own. So, avid followers of the couple should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.