Amal Alamuddin loves what she is doing as a human rights lawyer, but she wants a career change recently to realise her ultimate dream, a new report claimed.

Sources told New Idea that Alamuddin has always been passionate about designing clothes and fashion, which is why she's now considering a big switch from lawyering to fashion designing. However, the Lebanese-British barrister is allegedly uncertain about what her husband, George Clooney, would think should she pursue a different career.

An unnamed source told the magazine, "Amal adores fashion, and there's only so long you can ignore being asked to collaborate with Europe's biggest design houses. Amal is too aware that George fell for her because she was different. Becoming the face of a fashion house might be too close to a celebrity for his comfort. She's still very much on the fence about it because of this."

The same tipster suggested that Amal Alamuddin is worried about George Clooney's reaction. It was claimed that the "Ocean's Eleven" star thinks other people would wonder why his wife would give up her bustling career to something that she has yet to master.

George Clooney is reportedly concerned that people would brand Alamuddin like all the other popular women who ventured into fashion design simply because they have the money and huge following that could help them succeed.

The informant furthered, "Honestly, he'd probably enjoy her stepping back from the law. He's also obsessed with her chic sense of style and has bragged to his pals that she has an impeccable eye. I think he'd be proud."

While it is possible that Amal Alamuddin is considering having a career change, it is important to note that the mom of two has neither confirmed nor denied anything as of yet. So, avid followers of George Clooney's wife should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

For starters, Clooney and Alamuddin tied the knot in Italy on Sept. 27, 2014, and welcomed their twins – Alexander and Elle – on June 6, 2017. The "Tomorrowland" actor previously claimed that proper communication and keeping in touch even when apart are the secrets to their successful marriage.

In an interview, the husband of Amal Alamuddin shared, "FaceTime, we'll do that. Mostly it's just try not to go very long ... We spend an awful lot of time together. We try not to have these huge gaps. We're able to manage, so far, between my work and her work and the things we're doing; we're able to manage it pretty well."