The royal marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert was doomed from the very start because of an ancient curse, a new report claimed.

Reports about Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's marriage hitting rock bottom have been rife lately. The former Olympian's long stay in South Africa amid the allegations of her husband fathering another woman added more fuel to the fire.

Recently, sources told New Idea that an ancient curse has been plaguing the House of Grimaldi for decades. One informant even suggested that the curse states the Grimaldis would never find true happiness in their married lives.

Some people reportedly thought that the curse was already over after Grace Kelly decided to depart Hollywood to tie the knot with Prince Rainier III, the father of Prince Albert. Things started so well between the royal couple – they welcomed three kids and lived a happy life as royals – but their marriage did not last.

The entertainment news publication reported, "But their love story came to an untimely end in 1982 when Grace was killed in a car accident at 52 after driving off a mountainside while taking Stephanie to catch a train. Grace and Rainier's romance is often considered a modern fairytale, but the reality wasn't so rose-tinted."

It added that the relationships of Prince Rainer and Grace Kelly's children did not become happy and successful as well. As a matter of fact, Princess Caroline wed three times, while Stephanie shocked everyone when it was revealed that a bodyguard had impregnated her.

Then, there are these reports claiming Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are divorcing. However, in May, the former athlete addressed rumours about her marriage following her long stay in South Africa due to an illness.

Princess Charlene told the French daily newspaper Nice-Matin, "When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority. My state of health is still fragile, and I don't want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult, and so painful. Today I feel calmer."

The wife of Prince Albert also commented on the reports that she planned to leave Monaco and purchase a home in Switzerland. Princess Charlene said, "You want to talk about rumours of divorce or my new home in Switzerland? I still find it regrettable that certain media peddle such rumours about my life, [and] my relationship. Like everyone else, we are human beings, [and] like all human beings we have emotions, weaknesses, only our family is exposed to the media and the slightest weakness is relayed."

To recall, Princess Charlene was hospitalized in South Africa in May 2021 due to an infection of the ear, nose, and throat. Because of that, she was stranded for five months in South Africa until reuniting with Prince Albert and her twins in November 2021.

Prince Albert, in the same month, divulged that Princess Charlene had been admitted to a Swiss medical facility for emotional and physical exhaustion. The royal couple has yet to comment on the claims that their marriage was doomed from the very start due to an ancient curse in the palace.