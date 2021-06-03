Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have yet to comment on reports that they are dating, but actions speak louder than words. The pair could not take their hands off each other during their PDA-filled dinner date in West Hollywood on Monday.

Photos shared by Page Six showed the pair looking cosy as they headed out for dinner at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant at the Pendry hotel. They were pictured with their arms around each other as they made their way to the eatery. At one point, JLo even nuzzled her head on the actor's chest. They eventually opted to hold hands as they headed inside.

They reportedly arrived at the restaurant together in Affleck's car, with him behind the wheel. Lopez sat beside him and a third person was also seated in the back.

A source claimed that the couple is getting "hot and heavy" as they rekindled their romance. They have reportedly "been all over each other and can't seem to get enough– all day, every day."

"Their chemistry is off the charts. They are always affectionate," the insider told US Weekly adding that the "Justice League" actor has "never looked more dapper" than when they first dated years ago.

Affleck has his "Gigli" co-star to thank for the change. The source said she has "influenced Ben's style change because she looks great herself."

Read more Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez confirm romance with a kiss

The dinner date comes after the couple was also spotted hanging out at Lopez's rental house in Miami. She was photographed beaming as she walked down a flight of stairs with the "Batman" star behind her.

They reportedly also gave gym-goers at Anatomy Fitness something to gawk at when they shared a kiss in between workout sessions. They were spotted going to the gym together where eyewitnesses claimed they never bothered to hide their relationship. Even though they were with different trainers, they managed to stay close to each other. They hugged, kissed, and had fun together. They looked like they were in the "honeymoon phase and in love."

Affleck and Lopez stirred romance rumours in May shortly after the singer and Alex Rodriguez ended their engagement in mid-April. The actor has been single following his split from Ana de Armas in January.