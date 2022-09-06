Marital woes are said to already be brewing between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, just barely a month since they got married for the second time on Aug. 20 in Georgia. Sources claimed that there is tension now that they realised the honeymoon phase is over and they have to get back to their respective careers.

The couple, famously known as Bennifer, is reportedly going through a rough time as they try to balance work and family. A source claimed that the "reality of their whirlwind romance has started to hit home." It is said that "lots of very real issues started to emerge" in the lead-up to their wedding.

These issues allegedly include their busy work schedules and taking care of a blended family. Affleck has three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Lopez has twins Max and Emme from her previous marriage to singer Marc Anthony.

"Jen and Ben have moved at 100 miles an hour since getting back together and they got swept away by the excitement of it all," the insider told Closer magazine.

The source continued that there are also issues concerning "the children feeling unsettled" and their "hectic schedules over the next year forcing them to spend chunks of time apart."

The thought of being away from Affleck has reportedly made Lopez feel so sad that it leaves her "in tears at times as she'll miss him so much." Then there are "the general struggles faced by parents merging two families and all the stress that comes with that. There's been some tension between them."

The claims came after the couple was spotted seemingly in a heated conversation while dining at Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como in Northern Italy last month. A video shared by the Daily Mail showed Affleck looking agitated as he gestured vigorously with his hands and moved his head from side to side. It is unclear though if they were arguing or the actor was just talking animatedly.

It is said that despite their alleged row in Italy, "there were also some wonderful moments where they were able to open up to each other about their fears and be honest about how they're feeling," which for Lopez, "was a huge milestone" given Affleck "had always been someone to run away from his emotions." Despite the challenges, the source said that the couple has "agreed that with their love for one another, they can face anything. They are excited to start their lives together officially as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck."