Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, were seen together at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas on Wednesday, where the actor is said to be working on a new project.

The "Batman" star is reportedly in Sin City to direct a new film. He was captured on a video shared by Page Six surrounded by slot machines as he talked to crew members. Meanwhile, the singer's mum was seen chatting animatedly, waving her arms in the air, with two men.

The "Hustlers" star was not around during the shoot. But a source told US Weekly that Affleck chatted with her mother between takes.

Details about the project remain unknown. It is also unclear if Rodriguez is somehow involved. But her presence on the set teases that he may be working on something related to gambling or the casino.

The 75-year-old Puerto Rican socialite once won $2.4 million at an Atlantic City casino. Lopez herself previously described her mum as a "huge gambler." Likewise, the actor is known to be a fan of blackjack and was last reported to have been banned from gambling.

But he was reportedly there at the resort's high roller room shuffling cards at 3:00 a.m. The 48-year-old actor tried to go incognito by wearing a black shirt and a baseball cap. It was said that he tried his hand with the cards while on a break from filming. He was later seen walking around the Palazzo with a production crew.

Affleck's visit to Sin City comes seven years after he was banned from playing at Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in 2014 because he was caught by security counting cards. He admitted in an interview that he was banned from playing blackjack because he was "being good at the game."

Playing cards at the casino is not the only thing that Affleck got back into. He also reunited with his "Gigli" co-star. He and Lopez continue to fuel rumours of their romance as they have been spotted out on several dates. They were recently seen cuddling on their way to dinner in West Hollywood. Seeing Lopez's mother getting chummy with Affleck on the set could mean she too approves of their relationship.