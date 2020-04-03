Ben Affleck, who has been spending a lot of time with Bond girl Ana de Armas in self-isolation due to coronavirus pandemic, might be planning to start a family with her.

Ben Affleck, who shares three children- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, would be on board with the idea of having kids with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas, reports Us Weekly.

"Ben loves children and loves being a dad. He would love to have kids with her one day," a source claimed to the outlet.

The magazine had confirmed last month that Affleck and Armas's relationship has the blessings of Garner as well, who has "completely moved on from her ex-husband in a romantic sense" and is herself in a relationship with businessman John Miller.

"She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life ... and happy for him and his relationship," a source said.

Meanwhile, an insider told In Touch that Affleck's other children are missing him badly as they quarantine with their mother amid the pandemic. "Ben and Jen are still co-parenting, but because of the lockdown, he isn't seeing the kids as frequently," the insider revealed.

However, the source added that the children are staying with the "Peppermint" actress whose house is only a few minutes' drive away from their father's home, so at least they're close by. In fact, Samuel- the "Batman" star's youngest child and only son, recently paid a surprise visit to his dad.

Last week, the eight-year-old rode over his bike to his father's house in Los Angeles to say hello, and the actor looked surprised as he came out to the front yard to greet him. Samuel also showed his father his schoolwork, brought by his nanny who was accompanying him.

Meanwhile, Affleck and Armas look deeply smitten with each other when they step out to take the actress's pooch on a walk. The stroll has become a routine for the love birds who play husband and wife in the upcoming psychological thriller "Deep Water."