Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been spending plenty of time in quarantine together due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the isolation has only brought them closer.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take short breaks from self-quarantine at his home only to take her dog out for a walk, and the outings show them growing strong with each passing day.

The couple, who recently returned from romantic getaways to Cuba and Costa Rica, was seen packing on the PDA during their recent outing with Armas's white pooch on Saturday. The "Gone Girl" actor looked completely smitten by the 31-year-old and could not keep his hands off her. The actress held Affleck's arms throughout the walk, while he stole kisses from her during their routine exercise, reports Harper's Bazaar.

For the outing, the 47-year-old actor was casually dressed in jeans and sneakers, which he paired with a navy blue jacket and a cap for the sunny day outing. Meanwhile, the "Knives Out" actress looked cozy in a marron velvet sweatshirt and jeans.

While the actor has been staying with his "Deep Water" co-star at his LA house for the quarantine, his three children- Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight live with their mother Jennifer Garner. Samuel, the Batman star's youngest child, and only son, recently rode his bike over to his father's house to say hello on Saturday, and also showed him his school work. The actor looked surprised as he came out to the front yard to greet his young son, who was accompanied by his nanny, reports Mail Online.

A source told Us Weekly last week that Armas is making the best use out of the quarantine period by hanging out with Affleck, and loves spending time with him. "Ana is very happy with Ben. She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together," the insider said, adding that the relationship has earned the approval of Affleck's ex-wife as well, who still holds an important place in the actor's life.