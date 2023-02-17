The honeymoon phase is reportedly over for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seven months into their marriage, with sources saying that he wants time off from being "henpecked" by his controlling wife.

Cracks are allegedly already showing in Bennifer's relationship and this was seen during their appearance at the recent Grammy Awards. The "Argo" director appeared less than happy to be sitting there with the singer, who at one point, seemed to scold him for looking bored.

"They try to play it down, but the tension's plain for all to see," an insider told US Weekly in its Feb. 27 issue adding, "The consensus is that she's tough on Ben and intense in ways that he's finding difficult to take."

Affleck and Lopez reportedly contradict each other because he "likes to be low-key and subdued, he's not nearly as into the showboating or flashy stuff as she is." Their differences are said to be taking a toll on their relationship, although he "definitely loves" his wife and wants their marriage to work.

"Ben was calling the shots for a long time before she slowly took control. He wants more space to be himself and won't tolerate being henpecked. But J.Lo is J.Lo, so it's a real power struggle they seem to have going on," the source added.

Meanwhile, Entertainment Tonight cited another insider who claimed that Affleck may have looked miserable during the Grammys because he was "feeling tired." He was reportedly not his usual self but wanted to go and support Lopez.

"Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from. Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together," the source explained adding that Lopez understands that Affleck "is more of a home buddy and it isn't his thing to be out at events all the time. She is appreciative of his support whether it's while they're out and about or just hanging at home."

The singer later took to Instagram to share their photo from the awards and captioned it, "Always the best time with my love, my husband." But claims that there is trouble in Lopez and Affleck's marriage are mere speculations as on Valentine's Day, they each got matching tattoos.