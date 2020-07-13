Benjamin Keough, son of musicians Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, has passed away at the age of 27. Keough was the only grandson of legendry singer Elvis Prasley and actress Priscilla Presley.

According to a report in TMZ, Benjamin Keough died in Calabasas near Los Angeles on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his upper torso, as revealed by law enforcement sources.

Lisa Presley's manager Roger Widynowski told the outlet that the musician is devastated at the death of her son, the second oldest of her four children. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," Widynowski stated.

Mama Lion with cubs â¤ï¸ðŸ’™ðŸ–¤ðŸ§¡ðŸ¦ðŸ˜˜ pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

The 27-year-old musician used to live a private life despite belonging to a famous family. While his parents are famous musicians, his elder sister is actress Riley Keough who has appeared in a number of indie and horror movies over the years. Though he was seldom spotted in public except for the pictures shared by his mother Lisa on social media, he made headlines for holding an uncanny similarity to his famous grandfather, touted as 'The King.'

Lisa had also addressed the identical looks of her father and her son. The "Light's Out" singer had said: "Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage."

"Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny," she recalled. Lisa also wrote a song about her only son titled "Storm and Grace" after his middle name Storm.

Benjamin himself reportedly followed in the footsteps of his parents, and grandfather and tried to establish a career in the music industry. Back in 2009 when he was just 17, reports emerged that he has struck a five-album record deal worth $5 million with Universal Records, but the label later denied these reports. One of the last times he was seen in public with his family was at a vigil held in Graceland for the 40-year death anniversary of Elvis.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.