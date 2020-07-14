Lisa Marie Presley, who is currently mourning the loss of her son Benjamin Keough, previously opened up about being "ferociously protective" of her children and said they have always been her priority.

In an interview with Healthy Living magazine in 2014, Lisa Marie Presley said despite the spotlight that follows her being the daughter of music legend Elvis Presley, her family is "just very normal."

"We all stay together. We are all very close. Wherever I am, they have their rooms and live with me. We all try to stay close as much as possible. Like, in the same room, preferably for me. I don't like it when they are far away in any way," the musician said at the time.

The 52-year-old added that she is "very protective" of her four children. Lisa had Riley and Benjamin with ex-husband Danny Keough, and twin daughters Finley and Harper with ex-husband Michael Lockdown. Benjamin was her only son and the only grandson of Elvis Presley.

"I am very protective. I just smother them in love and I am also ferociously protective. They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy," the "Light's Out" singer said about her relationship with her children.

She also said that caring and doting on her children doesn't end for her even when they reach adulthood. "When they get older sometimes I don't think it ever ends. When they get past 18 I think their problems just get bigger to be honest; that's always a struggle," Lisa said.

According to a report in TMZ, Benjamin Keough died in Calabasas near Los Angeles on Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was 27. After his death on Sunday, Lisa's manager Roger Widyonwski released a statement that read: "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin led a private life, but was known for holding an uncanny similarity to his famous grandfather who was referred to as "King of Rock and Roll." Addressing the likeness between her father and her son, Lisa had said that each of her kids has "a little bit" of her late father in them but Benjamin was truly Elvis's spitting image.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, the Samaritans provide a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.