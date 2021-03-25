Benny Blanco recently shared a hilarious anecdote from the time he vacationed with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at their mansion in the Hamptons.

During an appearance on Apple Music's "The Zane Lowe Show" on Wednesday, Blanco revealed he thought he was going to be "dead" when he accidentally kissed Beyoncé, that too in front of her husband Jay-Z. The awkward encounter happened about a decade ago when he was invited to the musician couple's home with other music producers for a beat battle.

"I'm playing beats, and Jay-Z is there and we're just drinking, chilling. He comes up to me and he's free-styling in my ear. And I'm like, 'Jay-Z is sitting here, getting drunk with me while Beyoncé is singing little riffs, and he's free-styling in my ear. And we're about to all go in the pool after,'" the producer recalled of the party. "It's these moments, I'm like, 'How is this my life?'" he said.

The "Lonely" producer revealed that everything went fine until it was time to say goodbye, and the couple came to see him off. He was planning to give the "Irreplaceable" hitmaker a goodbye kiss on the cheek, but almost kissed her lips, which he called the "worst thing" in his life.

"I went to do like, kiss on the cheek, and I guess we just missed a little bit. And just like, I definitely hit the corner of some sort of lip. I'm like, 'Oh my God. This is the worst thing in my life,'" the 33-year-old recalled.

"And I'm sitting there, and as I'm doing it, out of the corner of my eye, Jay-Z is right there looking at me. And I'm just like, 'My lip is here. Hers is there, and there's definitely some corner things are happening.' And I look at Jay and I'm like, 'Oh, OK. I'm dead. My life is over. It was great. Nice knowing you guys,'" he added.

The "Eastside" producer thought he was going to "be in a coffin" the next day; as his "life flashed" before his eyes. Thankfully, Jay-Z noticed none of it and it was all in Blanco's head.

"No one noticed, she didn't," Blanco said, adding that he was eventually able to exhale in relief.