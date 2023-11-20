Smartwatches with integrated earbuds make one of the best product innovations in wearable technology to date. They combine the functionality of a smartwatch and the convenience of stowing your earbuds directly in the watch. And for the user who's always on-the-go, it's a great solution to getting your audio accessory from being misplaced. Just flip the timepiece then simply tuck the earbuds away when finished.

We've selected the best smartwatches with built-in earbuds that stand out in smartwatch engineering and design. We've selected these gadgets based on the following criteria:

Integration design or the ease of accessing and storing the earbuds, and how they fit into the smartwatch

Smartwatch features plus the range and reliability of fitness tracking, notifications, app compatibility, and customisability

User interface and ease of use, including touchscreen responsiveness and navigation.

Reliability and range of connectivity options

Earbud sound quality, including clarity, bass, treble, and noise cancellation features

Battery life of both the smartwatch and the earbuds on a single charge

Comfort and ergonomics including the fit of the earbuds and the feel of the watch on the wrist while wearing for a long period

Device quality and durability against elements such as water and dust

Compatibility with other devices

Unique or innovative features that set the product apart from others in the market

User feedback and reviews

Price

The Huawei Watch Buds is a heavy favourite in the smartwatch-earbuds market. It is compatible with Android and iOS devices and features a unique compartment for secure storage of the earbuds. If you are particular about viewing angles, the device's 1.43-inch AMOLED display does not disappoint. It may be heavier than the other Huawei smartwatch models but its stainless steel casing is durable enough to protect the bullet-shaped earbuds inside.

The watch and earbuds are IP54-rated and support both GPS and NFC. It also offers fast wireless charging so you can fully charge in 60 minutes for both the case and earphones. Enjoy up to three days of use for the entire device, with the earbuds offering up to four hours of music playback or two and a half hours of calling with noise cancellation off.

The Huawei Watch Buds includes health and fitness tracking (with SpO2 tracking and 24/7 heart rate monitoring features). It also has more than 80 workout modes, including running, cycling and jump roping.

This high-performance smartwatch is designed for the modern technophile. It keeps you connected with the ability to make and receive calls at the touch of a button with a range of health tracking features. The 1.53-inch TFT high-definition colour screen delivers a crystal-clear visual experience. It is also equipped with a suite of sensors such as BEARSCOME's 24/7 Real-Time Heart Rate technology, blood oxygen level and sleep pattern monitoring systems, and weather tracker.

The BCN1 Smartwatch with Earbuds also integrates with devices running Android 5.1 or iOS 8.0 and higher. Its robust 300 mAh battery ensures an impressive 20-day standby time, complemented by a user-friendly magnetic charging system. It also features ENC noise-cancelling for crystal-clear audio, NFC for effortless connectivity, and advanced health monitoring capabilities.

The earbuds pair seamlessly with the smartwatch, which boasts of an ultra-low power consumption chip for a stable, long-lasting connection. It also features ENC intelligent noise reduction technology for high-quality voice clarity even in noisy environments. Whether for tracking your fitness goals, managing your schedule, or navigating your smart environment, this smartwatch is a tech enthusiast's top choice.

This smartwatch and wireless earbuds combo offers exceptional audio quality for your calls and music. The earbuds are docked in the smartwatch with the added convenience of a built-in magnetic charging station so they're always ready for use. The earbuds have an extended battery life of up to 12 hours so you can enjoy its crisp, high-fidelity audio even in a noisy environment.

The Aipower Wearbuds Watch brings advanced health monitoring features right to your wrist. Enjoy more precise heart rate tracking, sleep analysis, and reminders to stay active throughout the day. It is also Bluetooth 5.0-compatible so you get stable connectivity.

Whether it's tracking your workouts, managing your music, or handling calls, you can always stay on track with your daily routine with this timepiece.

For those who prefer a more affordable device but delivers the same functionality, this is a smart choice. With a 1.96-inch IPS HD colour screen, it delivers crystal clear resolution for a more stunning visual experience. The TWS earbuds are ingeniously housed within the watch, and can be charged discreetly so you're ready to take high-definition calls or listen to over 1,200 songs on your playlist, thanks to the device's 4GB memory.

Sports and fitness enthusiasts will also make the most out of its 100+ sport mode setting features to track your activities and keep you focused on your training sessions. It's also designed to fit your active lifestyle being drop-resistant and equipped with intelligent noise reduction for outdoor activities. The Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity keeps your experience consistent whether you're running on the trail or hitting the slopes.

At the heart of the TONICITY CHOICE3 is a long-lasting 400 mAh battery, offering up to seven days of heavy usage, 30 days of standby time, and a swift four-hour full charge cycle. Wear it and choose from more than 200 dial designs to suit your style.

This British-designed smartwatch with built-in ear pods is compatible with Android 4.4+ and iOS 8.0+ devices and features a 320 mAh polymer battery for eight to 10 days of use and 10 to 18 days of standby time. The ear pods have a 30 mAh battery capacity to get you connected with your music and calls without the hassle of additional devices.

The T4TEC Wristpods 2-in-1 Smart Watch has an impressive unique design, featuring colourful widgets and an easy-to-use interface. It also features health monitoring functions such as heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitors, as well as exercise modes. You will also like the message content display, step counting, weather updates, digital calculations, and reminders for hydration and sedentary behaviour. The watch also offers a massager, switchable dials, a flashlight, Bluetooth camera, and phone-finding functionality.

This smartwatch is a cutting-edge blend of fitness and entertainment. With its 1.28-inch HD touch screen, you get clarity and ease of use for all your activities from day to night. The innovative side storage for Bluetooth TWS earbuds makes it a standout for music lovers who want superb music experience with dynamic speakers and heavy bass for immersive sound. The magnetic charging mechanism ensures that your earbuds and watch are always ready to go, complemented by a robust battery life for less frequent charging.

Health tracking is also another favourite feature by users of the Findtime Smartwatch Buds 6. It has 24/7 heart rate monitoring and high-precision blood oxygen detection so you're always informed about your physical health. The watch's sleep tracking technology provides insights into your sleep patterns, promoting better rest and overall well-being. And for fitness buffs, the smartwatch's multiple sports modes are perfect for tracking all forms of exercise even when you're in the water

This smartwatch is ideal for Android and iOS users looking for a sleek, versatile wearable that keeps up with their active lifestyle and keeps them connected all day.

This device is a delight to many who need a smartwatch that is compatible with a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Samsung, and Android phones. It supports Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0 for the device to operate on longer periods. The TWS earbuds are discreetly nestled within the watch's body and feature for superior sound quality and comfort.

With an impressive battery life and IP67 water resistance, the Azumi SmatWatch G36 is designed to keep pace with every aspect of your life, from fitness to leisure, ensuring you're equipped for whatever the day may bring. Monitor your heart rate, track your sleep, and stay on top of your fitness goals with the multifunctional tracking capabilities that this timepiece offers.

The watch features secure storage for the earbuds and offers Type-C interface direct plug charging for better convenience. It boasts a remarkable battery life, with up to 30 days of standby, 10 days of working time, and 15 hours of music playback.