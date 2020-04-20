Blue Ivy Carter, eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is doing her bit to fight the coronavirus pandemic by giving a DIY handwashing demo.

In a video shared by her grandmother, Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter can be seen reminding people to wash their hands as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

The 66-year-old shared her granddaughter's experiment on Instagram with the caption: "Blue's PSA. My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus."

"Hey y'all. Since we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home too," the eight-year-old science lover said in the video.

To explain why soap is necessary for handwash amidst the pandemic, the star kid had two bowls- a small one carrying a mixture of different types of soaps and a larger one carrying pepper, as a representation of the novel coronavirus.

"I have a mixture of a lot of different types of soap inside of this," she said pointing to the small bowl, while identifying the larger bowl "as the coronavirus, or any virus — it's actually just pepper."

Carrying over the DIY experiment, Blue dips her finger in the soap liquid, and then dips the same finger into the bowl of pepper-filled liquid, causing all the pepper representing the virus to immediately retreat to the edge of the bowl.

"If you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean. But if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick," she explained.

The young girl who has already gained several fans from her occasional appearances with her musician parents received loving reactions on her DIY experiment. "Blue for President," an Instagram user commented, while another wrote: "Yeah Blue.....show the people WHY they should wash their hands!!!"

This comes just days after Blue's mother Beyoncé performed in Disney's "One World: Together at Home" concert to honour the sacrifices of the "true heroes" of the pandemic who are battling the virus on the frontline, reports CNN.