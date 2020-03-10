Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z, is a huge LeBron James fan and had the sweetest encounter with the NBA star at the Staples Centre on Sunday night.

After Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Clippers in a thrilling match, Blue Ivy Carter, who watched the match with her father Jay-Z, approached LeBron James for an autographed basketball, reports People.

In footage shared by ESPN, the eight-year-old was seen fangirling over James, as she joined her father to congratulate the athlete after his team's victory. Blue Ivy briefly turns away while James and Jay-Z shake hands, and then gives a huge smile to the player when it's her turn to meet her star.

Though Blue Ivy was feeling shy and finding it difficult to muster words, her father was by her side encouraging her to speak. "If you want it, you gotta tell him. You almost got it out. Yeah, just do it," the 50-year-old rapper can be heard telling his daughter.

The young girl sweetly asked the NBA star for the momento, to which he promised that she would have it by the end of her school on Monday.

LeBron, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy after the Lakers' win

"You want a ball from me?..Okay, I got you. You got school on Monday?" James asks Blue, and adds after she nods her head: "By the time you get out of school on Monday, you'll have it."

The interaction shared on ESPN's Twitter account has been receiving adorable reactions since then. A user gushed: "Blue's met countless celebrities including her own parents yet she's nervous around LeBron pleading face too cute," while another wrote, "That's so dope! She's a child of two of the most famous most influential human beings on the planet and she's still star struck I love it."

For the outing with her rapper dad, Blue opted for an oversize denim jacket with the words "BLUE IS MY NAME" printed on the back in white. She paired her outfit with a pair of Fendi combat boots and wore her hair in long braids. The "Anything" rapper, meanwhile, opted for a gray sweatshirt, black pants, and white sneakers, which he accessorised with a gold chain and Rhude baseball cap.