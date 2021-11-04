Fans of the Australian reality TV show "Big Brother VIP" were left unimpressed with Monday's episode especially after they heard what Thomas Markle Jr. had to say about his half-sister Meghan Markle.

Viewers jumped to the Duchess of Sussex's defence when they heard her estranged sibling "talk trash" about her. The former window fitter had claimed that she had let money and fame go to her head and change her during a conversation with fellow housemates.

He revealed that he last saw her in 2011 when they both attended their grandmother's funeral. After that, she left for Canada and detached from her half-siblings. Thomas Jr. also accused Meghan of walking all over her first husband, Trevor Engelson. He said she was cold towards him and warned that her marriage to Prince Harry is not going to last long.

"The only difference between now and then is all the photos prior to that he had a smile on his face, all the ones after he doesn't," the 55-year old said of the Duke of Sussex's marriage to his sibling.

The official Instagram page of "Big Brother VIP Australia" shared a video of the conversation where viewers flooded it with criticism. Some claimed they would not want to watch the show anymore because it focuses on gossip. Others accused "bitter" Thomas Jr. of banking on his sister's fame by "trash-talking" her.

"Imagine your claim to fame being talking trash about your sister," one wrote and another commented, "This guy is full of it, he so far from being close to royalty."

"Talking trash about you sister won't get you anywhere. She worked so hard to be were she is. I don't think anyone would chose to run away from their loved ones if they weren't evil, toxic or full of negative energy," one more chimed in.

Others wondered if Thomas Jr. was even telling the truth about the Duchess of Sussex. He said they were close growing up but there "are no photos" of them together. Meghan Markle has so far remained mum on the things her estranged sibling has said about her on "Big Brother VIP."