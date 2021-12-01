Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be under pressure to produce more content for Spotify as part of their multi-million dollar deal. They have so far only released one podcast episode but the streamer assured that the couple has exciting things planned for fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their first content for Spotify under Archewell Audio in December 2020. It was a 35-minute holiday special that had James Corden, Elton John, and other celebrities, poets, and athletes as guests. But since then, they have not aired any new content which had fans concerned.

Spotify bosses are said to have given the couple a "gentle nudge" to remind them to keep their end of their bargain. In response, a source told The Sun that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have prepared more episodes in time for Christmas this year.

"Spotify were delighted when they signed the couple, but the lack of content has mystified them. Particularly as they seem to have no problem producing content for other platforms," the insider said alluding to interviews the couple did including with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Prince Harry also sat down with Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert Podcast to talk about his early years of partying and drugs. He also talked about his mental health problems with Winfrey in the Apple TV+ documentary "The Me You Can't See." Meghan Markle, on the other hand, recently appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where she reminisced on her acting years and talked about her own family.

Another source claimed, "When Harry and Meghan signed the Spotify deal in December, they didn't really have a full audio team behind them, there were no scripts ready and they hadn't made podcasts before. The holiday special episode was whacked together but, even though it was well-received by fans, it was hard for them to pull off."

Now it is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to meet deadlines especially now that they have hired veteran podcast producer Rebecca Sanaes as their head of audio in August. Spotify also told the publication when asked for comment, "Big things are coming. Stay tuned."