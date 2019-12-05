Billy Dee Williams clarified his sexual orientation with a lengthy explanation about him being in touch with his feminine side but this does not mean he is gay or gender fluid.

The "Star Wars" alum said his comments in a recent magazine interview were misinterpreted. He clarified that he did not come out as gay, bisexual, or gender fluid and admitted that he does not even know what the latter means.

"Well, first of all, I asked last night. I said, 'What the hell is gender fluid?' That's a whole new term. But what I was talking about was about men getting in touch with their softer side of themselves," Williams said in an interview with The Undefeated.

The 82-year-old actor cited psychiatrist Carl G. Jung who coined the term "Anima" and "Animus," and explained, "anima means that is the female counterpart of the male self, and the animus is the male counterpart of the female." He added that he was "talking about men getting in touch with the feminine side of themselves."

"I wasn't talking about sex, I wasn't talking about being gay or straight," Williams clarified and suggested that people read Jung's study on gender and identity.

The actor revealed that he was shocked to read headlines saying he is gender fluid. He straight out said that he is "not gay — by any stretch of the imagination" and added that he has nothing against gay people.

"But personally? Not gay," he said.

The actor's clarification comes after support poured over his "coming out" statements in his interview with Esquire. In it, he talked about his sexuality and shared that he "never tried to be anything except myself." He said he considers himself as a "colourful character who does not take himself or herself too seriously."

Williams then added that he also sees himself as "feminine as well as masculine" and admitted that he is a "very soft person," something which he is not afraid to show.

Following his interview, Twitter exploded with comments labeling him as "gender fluid." Support also flooded for the actor for coming out. Human Rights Campaign congratulated Williams for "coming out" and living his truth as gender fluid. Another thought that it was the "coolest thing" he has ever done to come out at 82 years old.

Billy Dee Williams coming out as gender fluid at 82 years old is arguably the coolest thing he's ever done, and he's fucking famous for being cool. — Matt Mustin (@MattMustin) December 1, 2019