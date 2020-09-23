Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child together. The television personality and wildlife conservationist revealed the gender of their baby on Tuesday through Instagram.

The latest photo on Bindi Irwin's social media accounts addresses their unborn baby girl, who they are expecting next year. The photo shows Irwin hugging a tortoise and Chander Powell holding up a sonogram of their baby while being surrounded by a verdure backdrop and pink flowers.

"Baby girl, you are our world." Irwin captioned the photo. "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can't wait for her arrival next year."

Powell shared the same picture on his Instagram and expressed his excitement to meet his daughter next year. "Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I'm so excited to meet our daughter when she's born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be," reads the caption on Powell's post.

Acknowledging the post, 22-year-old conservationist and zoo operator said it is the "greatest new life chapter." "Baby girl and I love you beyond description," she added.

Irwin is the daughter of late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin and conservationist Terri Irwin, who is currently the owner of Australia Zoo. Powell, who is an American professional wakeboarder, tied the knot to Irwin in a private ceremony at Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020. On Aug. 11, Irwin made the first announcement about her pregnancy.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," reads the caption of her announcement."Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life ," Irwin said in the announcement.

Meanwhile, the father-to-be said, "becoming a dad is the highlight" of his life. The new parents have been posting to keep their fans updated with regularly on their social media.