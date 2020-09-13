Bindi Irwin shared an update with her fans about her pregnancy. The wildlife conservationist is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell. She took to Instagram and shared the sonogram with her 3.8 million fans.

The 22-year-old posted a photo of her and husband Chander Powell on Instagram, Saturday. The picture shows the couple holding a sonogram as well as a koala and a baby kangaroo, known as a joey."The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey," she captioned the photo.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can't wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey," Bindi Irwin wrote.

"Our little human joey with some of our Australia Zoo joeys. Can't wait for our baby to meet everyone in person. Being a dad is already the highlight of my life," Powell shared another similar photo on Instagram.

The winner of "Dancing With the Stars" Season 21 announced the happy news in August. Bindi and Powell tied the knot on March 25, after getting engaged in July 2019.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the mom-to-be captioned the photo at the time, as she smiled alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," "Crikey! It's the Irwins" star wrote.

Bindi shared an emotional Instagram post, in which she revealed that her wakeboarder husband was making a cup of tea when she broke the exciting news. "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can't wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes, she wrote.