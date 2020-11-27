Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell gave fans a glimpse at their baby daughter during a recent visit to the doctor for an ultrasound.

The "Dancing With the Stars" winner took to Twitter to share her excitement upon seeing her baby girl inside her womb. She and her husband could not mask their joy after seeing the little one's heart beating. The 22-year-old Irwin smiled wide in the video as she pointed viewers to the ultrasound.

"This is so exciting. Look at our daughter! She's so beautiful," she exclaimed.

"Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can't wait for her to be here next year," Irwin captioned the video.

Powell could be heard in the background marveling at their baby girl's beauty as he said, "Wow, you can see her heartbeat there. Oh my goodness, she is beautiful." He also chimed in and said, "Yes, very active" when Irwin pointed out how "busy" the baby looks inside her womb.

Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. ? Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can’t wait for her to be here next year. pic.twitter.com/IpHIR55sfz — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) November 26, 2020

The couple certainly has an energetic baby. In October, Irwin also commented on how every time they do an ultrasound their daughter is "incredibly energetic and always moving around."

My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute! ? pic.twitter.com/AQinniIsVA — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) October 10, 2020

Powell and Irwin announced they were expecting their firstborn in August through an adorable snap that showed them holding a "baby Wildlife Warrior" shirt. They have since been sharing updates on their baby girl's growth on social media.

Earlier in September, they compared the size of their baby to the size of a hummingbird as they shared a photo of the girl's ultrasound.

"We can't wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey," Irwin captioned the picture.

We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey. pic.twitter.com/Sys4UPwGt3 — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 12, 2020

The couple regularly gives people an insight into their baby's size as she grows inside her belly. Late in September, they compared her size to that of a hatchling Aldabra tortoise.

Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year. pic.twitter.com/lvYGX1a32f — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 22, 2020

Halfway there! 20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick. ? The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless. pic.twitter.com/ukeFLyRblT — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) November 11, 2020

Their baby girl is now about the size of a recently hatched emu chick. Irwin and Powell cannot wait to see and hold their daughter in 2021.