Planning an affordable holiday can be difficult in current times due to the financial constraints that many are facing and struggling to deal with. Therefore, the more expensive holiday destinations are out of the picture for many and new alternative places have to be looked at.

Tourism promoter and travel brand, Florida Panhandle, carried out its own research study to discover the most affordable vacation spots around the world and managed to locate the 10 least expensive holiday destinations. Helping to determine what were the best holiday destinations in terms of value for money was the average costs that would be included on a trip to the locations.

Through obtaining data from more than 100 of the most popular holiday spots around the world, Florida Panhandle was able to look at factors such as average costs per person, average daily food costs, average daily accommodation rates and average transportation costs to determine the best affordable holiday destination spots.

The travel survey found Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to be the least expensive holiday destination in the world, with travellers only expected to fork out an average of £94.89 per person each day.

Bishkek is a diverse city located in Central Asia and is home to much greenery with parks, gardens and is surrounded by mountain ranges. There is also stunning architecture, museums, fountains, sculptures plus tasty eateries to keep visitors occupied.

The cost of getting to and experiencing an attraction in Bishkek is ideal for those looking for bargains on a holiday as the average daily public transportation cost is £0.78 whilst the average attraction cost is £1.56. Some of the best attractions for visitors in the Kyrgyzstan capital include Ala-Too Square, which is the city's central place and historical landmark, as well as State History Museum, Ala-Archa Nature Park and Oak Park.

In terms of finding food to eat in Bishkek, that is also reasonably priced and of great value for tourists as the average daily meal cost is £22. The authentic cuisine in Bishkek typically revolves around horse meat, beef, mutton and a variety of dairy products.

The area where travellers to Bishkek will have to fork out the most money is expectedly on accommodation, with the average daily rate coming to £70 for individuals and £150 for a family of four. This is an exceptional rate for a holiday and even if it is considered not by some, the extremely low average costs of food, transport and visiting attractions leave plenty of funds for the accommodation.

Named as the second least expensive holiday destination in the world from Florida Panhandle's travel survey was Kandy, Sri Lanka, which is known to be the nation's last royal capital. The big city in central Sri Lanka has an average daily cost per person of £108 and its main features include lake views and temples.

Attractions include Kandy View Point, Horton Plains National Park, Kandy Lake, Kandy City Centre and Royal Botanic Gardens Peradeniya. Visiting attractions will not be a large issue for tourists in Kandy as the average cost for attractions in the city is £1.56 and the cost of transport on a daily basis is £3.11.

Kandy is the least expensive place to eat out of all the destinations on the list as the average daily food cost is £11.67, so if holiday seekers are looking for a vacation spot where food comes at a massive bargain, Kandy is the ideal place for them. However, the average rate for accommodation in the city may be where travellers see most of their holiday budget go towards as it will cost £92.56, the third highest of the world's 10 least expensive holiday spots.

The third least expensive holiday destination in the world was revealed to be Warsaw, the capital of Poland, with an average daily cost per person of £120 which makes Warsaw the least expensive holiday destination in Europe. That is ideal for European travellers who want to travel somewhere in the same continent and for outsiders that want to experience some part of Europe and could not beforehand as other places were too expensive.

Warsaw is known for its culture and history as well as the amazing architecture and greenery in the city. Attractions which are worth tourists visiting in the Polish capital include the Old Town Market Square, Lazienki Krolewskie, Warsaw Uprising Museum, Palace on the Isle and Palace of Culture and Science.

Going sightseeing in Warsaw will not be too costly as the average daily transportation cost and average attraction cost is £4.67. The cost of dining in Warsaw will be considerably more than in Bishkek and Kandy, given that the average food cost daily will amount to £42.

The accommodation rate per night in Warsaw is similar to Bishkek's rate and slightly below it as the average amount will be £69.

A few more European destinations made Florida Panhandle's 10 least expensive holiday destinations list such as Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, the south Croatian city of Dubrovnik and the Romanian capital Bucharest. The average daily costs per person in each of the three locations amount to £146, £153 and £171 respectively.

However, travellers from Britain are being warned of taking any trips to Croatia, including popular places such as Dubrovnik, Split and Pula due to the threat of thunderstorms in the country.

The remaining destinations that also made the 10 least expensive holiday destinations list in the world included Central America's Granada, Nicaragua and Antigua, Guatemala with average daily costs per person of £122 and £129 respectively. The other two places to make the list for affordable vacations were Windhoek, Namibia and Oklahoma, United States, with average daily costs per person of £143 and £180 respectively.