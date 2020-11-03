While Black Friday is still a few weeks away, the retailers have already started announcing their deals and discounts. If you are looking for a deal in beauty items, most of the brands have kept their plans under wraps so far, but a few have already been announced.

While there is always a rush among people to immediately fill their cart for the best deals, most of the brands and retailers extend their offer beyond the long weekend. Usually spanning across weeks, the Black Friday deals continue for the entire month for some of the brands.

From high-end luxury brands to small beauty retailers, all have confirmed their participation in the upcoming festival. Cult Beauty, Feel Unique, Superdrug, Beauty Bay, and ASOS will be announcing their deals in the coming weeks, reports Bustle.

Meanwhile, some have already declared discounts on a number of items, as mentioned below.

Amazon

Amazon launched its early Black Friday deals on Oct. 26, which will end a week ahead of Black Friday on Nov. 19. The e-commerce company is expected to announce fresh and presumably even better deals in the week before the actual festival. The deals which are already live also have a huge discount on all range of beauty products as well as on fragrances from Calvin Klein, Armani, and more.

Lumity

The anti-ageing and immunity support supplement range, which had recently launched a clearance sale last month on a few limited edition products, has announced a bunch of fresh deals. The brand also has a "spend £50, get £50 back to spend" offer on its products launching soon. There are also expected to be a number of discounts between 20 percent and 40 percent off depending on how much the customer has spent before Black Friday.

Pestle & Mortar

The award-winning skincare range is offering 20 percent off on its website from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. They are also launching three special collection kits that will save a bunch of money as compared to individual products.

Foreo

The brand is offering up to 35 percent off on some of their bestseller products starting Nov. 20. Some more specific discounts on their bestseller products including their popular cleansing devices will be announced in the coming days.

Amanda Harrington

The leading supplier of luxury tanning products will launch its offers on Nov. 24, just a few days ahead of Black Friday, and will end it the day after Cyber Tuesday on Dec. 2. The week-long offers will include 30 percent off on everything (excluding sets) on purchase of over £60, and up to 35 percent discount on Cyber Monday.

Waterpik

The company famous for its oral healthcare products will provide offers on a range of products during the long weekend at both Boots and Superdrug. The famous Waterpik Cordless Plus, usually priced at £54.99, will be available at 37 percent discount at Boots and at one-third of its price at Superdrug.