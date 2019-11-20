In less than a few weeks, the holiday season will be in full swing. Other than the festivities, retailers will have deals in place to encourage consumers to make purchases. Black Friday traditionally marks the start of some of the best prices companies can offer. Thus, consumers are always on the lookout for these remarkable bargains. Those who are interested in what Google brings to the table should hold off until Sunday, November 24, 2019.

As showcased at this year's Made by Google event, the internet search brand is ready with new hardware on its shelves. Now that Stadia is officially live, there are even more options for early shoppers. Normally, retailers kick off Black Friday with doorbusters for eager customers. Google, on the other hand, will start offering the Pixel 4, Pixel 3 and Pixel Slate with huge discounts. On Sunday, these products will get $200, $100, and more than $500 off, respectively.

Its latest smartphone might not be getting the best reviews due to several factors, but it is a noteworthy upgrade for those with older units. If the reviews make you hesitant to invest in the Pixel 4, the Pixel 3 is still powerful and capable handset. Engadget even points out its benefits such as the headphone jack, and better battery life. Meanwhile, the Pixel Slate is great for those in the market for productivity devices.

To get as many people on board with its new game streaming service, Google is offering a special bundle. This comes with the Stadia Premiere Edition, Nest Wifi router, and one point. The original price runs to about $478 for the set, but the $80 discount marks it down to $398 only. Overall it is a great starter for those who want to upgrade their home's wireless network.

Then there's the smart home products such the Nest Hub Max getting $30 off, the Nest Hub with $79 off, and the Nest Mini taking $20. That leaves the prices at $299, $79, and $29 respectively. Finally, there's the Nest Hello Doorbell at $149 after $80 in savings. All other Nest products are receiving discounts as well. Google hopes to encourage consumers to join its ecosystem before the year ends.