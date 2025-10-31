The race for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 is heating up, and BLACKBOX AI is setting the pace. From 31/10/2025 to 06/12/2025, this AI innovator is offering 20% off any yearly plan—a deal that grants developers access to one of the most advanced coding platforms in the world.

Over 30 million developers already rely on BLACKBOX AI to build, debug, and maintain software through natural, conversational interfaces. The company's bold vision—'software building software'—is no longer futuristic; it's here, reshaping how code is written and maintained.

Three Plans, One Purpose: Build Fast, Build Safe

BLACKBOX AI's flexible pricing model offers all tiers at a discount during the Black Friday campaign:

Pro – Everyday productivity at just £0.80 ($0.99) for the first month, then £8.10 ($9.99) per month.

Pro Plus (Most Popular) – Enhanced capabilities for growing projects at £8.10 ($9.99) for the first month, then £16.20 ($19.99) per month.

Pro Max – Advanced solutions for teams at £40.60 ($49.99) for the first month, then £81.40 ($99.99) per month.

Customers who choose annual billing receive an extra 20% off—this limited-time offer is only available during the campaign.

Why BLACKBOX AI Left OpenAI for ElevenLabs

Behind the campaign is a fascinating story of innovation. BLACKBOX AI needed its autonomous agents to sound less like machines and more like people. Before partnering with ElevenLabs, the company used OpenAI's voice technology, but it quickly hit its limits.

Conversations felt stiff and unnatural, only 10 voices were available, and costs rose sharply as usage increased. The team wanted more.

'We A/B tested OpenAI's and ElevenLabs' voice agent offerings and found that usage was better with ElevenLabs,' said Rizk. 'Conversations felt more natural, and the voice selection across different languages mattered.'

The results were clear: engagement rates increased, and developers interacted with AI agents as if they were real colleagues.

The Three Big Advantages of ElevenLabs

BLACKBOX AI's switch was driven by three key benefits:

Natural Conversation Flow

ElevenLabs voices sound fluid and lifelike, providing users with the experience of speaking with a real teammate rather than a programmed bot. Global Voice Coverage

With over 5,000 unique voices across languages and accents, ElevenLabs allows BLACKBOX AI to connect with users worldwide, creating relatable and inclusive experiences. Affordable Scale

For a company powering 30 million developers, ElevenLabs provided scalable, cost-effective technology without compromising quality.

These upgrades have transformed BLACKBOX AI's agents, setting a new standard for conversational AI.

Meet Logger and Robocoder: The Agents Behind the Magic

At the core of BLACKBOX AI's success are two innovative products: Logger and Robocoder.

Logger is a 24/7 system guardian. It monitors infrastructure, detects issues instantly, and contacts engineers to explain incidents, suggest fixes, and even implement solutions—all autonomously.

Robocoder builds full applications from plain English descriptions. Developers specify their goals, and Robocoder generates front-end, back-end, and AI integrations—no API keys or manual coding required.

Together, they create a seamless ecosystem where software development is faster, safer, and more intuitive than ever.

A New Era for Developers Worldwide

BLACKBOX AI's blend of automation, intelligence and natural communication has made it a trusted partner for developers everywhere. Its agents:

Accelerate development by translating natural speech into code.

Reduce downtime with proactive, round-the-clock monitoring.

Enhance teamwork through realistic, human-like interactions.

Scale effortlessly to meet the needs of both individuals and enterprises.

With ElevenLabs' advanced voice technology, those interactions now feel genuine, bridging the emotional gap between human and machine.

Limited-Time Offer: Upgrade Your Coding Experience

The BLACKBOX AI Black Friday–Cyber Monday campaign runs from 31/10/2025 at 02:48 (EDT) until 06/12/2025 at 01:48 (EDT).

For anyone ready to build smarter and faster with the world's most natural-sounding AI agents, this is the moment to act. Start your 20% OFF annual plan today:

https://go.linkby.com/SAHFHKKN