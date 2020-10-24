Blake Lively photoshopped Christian Louboutin high heels on her bare foot in a picture she shared on Instagram Thursday. She was celebrating her husband Ryan Reynolds who voted for the first time in the US. The actress sent social media users into a tizzy with the funny picture.

The Hollywood power couple voted early for the US presidential election. On Thursday, the 33-year-old shared a picture of herself and Ryan Reynolds after voting. "It was Ryan's first time. He was understandably scared," she captioned the photograph. "It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend."

It however, wasn't Blake Lively's caption that attracted the attention of fans and followers. But they were quick to notice that she photoshopped herself wearing a pair of strappy sandals from Christian Louboutin. It appears as though the "Gossip Girl" alum might have forgotten to wear shoes for the picture.

When the "Deadpool" actor had shared the same picture on his Instagram, Lively was standing barefoot on her tiptoes. But in the picture she shared, she had on a pair of sandals on.

She even tagged Christian Louboutin in the photo! "It's the drawn on heels for me ," one fan commented. "Look at her feet she's drawn on the heels lmaooo i love blake so much," wrote another.

When fans reactions began coming in, she even took to her Instagram Story to address it. "@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail," she wrote in the hilarious post. It gives a close look at a pair of booties she drew for Reynolds' Instagram Story pic. She then posted a clear look at her sandals, writing, "impressive résemé upon request."

In the last picture on her Instagram Story, she shared a closer look at her pink culottes, brown top and chequered jacket, noting how excited she was to get out of a onesie and put on something stylish to vote. "Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering most of my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote.And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."