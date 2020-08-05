Eight years after Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively tied the knot, the couple is apologising for what he calls a "giant f—cking mistake." In a recent interview, the "Deadpool" actor said that the couple feels sorry about holding their 2012 wedding ceremony on a former plantation in South Carolina.

Speaking with Fast Company, the 43-year-old Canadian actor talked about diversity in the industry. He has been acknowledged as one of the Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business for 2020.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively started dating in the year 2010 after meeting on the sets of the film "Green Lantern." Two years later, in 2012, the couple exchanged vows at a wedding that took place inside the Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. While their fancy wedding made headlines, some did point out the power couple's lack of sympathy for holding a wedding at a place that witnessed slavery and racial injustice.

However, it wasn't until 2018 when Reynolds showed support for the movie "Black Panther" featuring largely an African American cast, sparked criticism. They were called out for their choice of place to tie the knot.

Now, the actor said that he "deeply" regrets having married his wife at the Boone plantation.

"It's impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy," Reynolds said.

"Years ago we got married again at home—but shame works in weird ways. A giant fucking mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn't mean you won't fuck up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn't end."

Nevertheless, the couple has tried to make amends. Their philanthropic efforts have since focused on the fight against racial injustice. Last year, they made a pair of $1 million donations to the NAACP Legal Defence Fund and the Young Centre for Immigrant Children's Rights. They have also spoken about the issue through their social media account with a promise of making the change.

"We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car," the couple said in a statement posted to Instagram in May. "We don't know what it's like to experience that life day in and day out. We can't imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We're ashamed that in the past, we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is."