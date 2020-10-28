Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are finally engaged, around five years after they started dating.

Blake Shelton popped the question to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma, where he owns a country home. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to confirm that they have taken the next step in their relationship. Sharing a picture of herself sharing a kiss with Shelton and flashing her new engagement ring, Stefani wrote: "@blakeshelton yes please! gx."

The country crooner shared the same picture on his Instagram account as well, writing: "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

A report in Us Weekly revealed the details of the magical proposal and as it turns out, the "God's Country" singer put plenty of thought into how to plan the perfect surprise for his girlfriend.

A source told the outlet that the 44-year-old went the traditional way and sought Stefani's dad Dennis Stefani's approval before he got down on one knee with a custom-designed ring. The insider said: "Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen. It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it."

A separate source had revealed the engagement news before the couple's announcement.

Shelton and Stefani have been planning their marriage for so long that it may come as a surprise that they got officially engaged only now. The musician couple had apparently started the preparation in March last year, as Stefani had begun "the formal process" to have her previous marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale annulled by Catholic church officials.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the 50-year-old wants to get an annulment from the church because "religion has always been extremely important to her." However, the outlet later reported that the coronavirus pandemic brought a change in her feelings, with a source saying that the couple is eagerly waiting for the situation to improve so that they can have their dream wedding.

"Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends. She didn't wait this long to get married with family watching on Zoom. It has made her realize that waiting for the annulment at this point is just futile because it could take years for the church tribunal to issue the decision," the insider said.

The "Rich Girl" singer was married to Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, while Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. She met Shelton towards the end of 2015 when she joined him as a coach on "The Voice." The singer shares three sons with her ex-husband- Kingston James, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 11, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, six. Stefani along with her children isolated at Blake's country home in Oklahoma during coronavirus pandemic.