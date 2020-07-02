Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly ready to get hitched and have been planning for a summer wedding.

Multiple sources have revealed to Us Weekly that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are looking forward to taking the next step in their relationship, and are "keen to make it happen as soon as possible." The musicians who met on the sets of "The Voice" in 2014 want to have a summer wedding but might push back their plans to fall in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

A source said that the couple wants to go "all out" for a summer wedding, while taking precautions amidst the coronavirus precautions, adding that "it won't be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall."

According to the sources, "The Voice" coaches are planning two separate ceremonies- one in Los Angeles and another on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch named Ten Point Ranch, where the couple has been isolating amid the global pandemic with Stefani's three sons, Kingston James, 14, Zuma Nesta Rock, 11, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, six, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"Oklahoma gives the couple more privacy and the possibilities are endless for a wedding reception people will talk about for years," a second source said.

The couple recently gave a sneak peek into the 1300-acre holiday home when pictures from the tropical-themed party for Shelton's 44th birthday were posted on Instagram. The pictures showed a spacious room with views of the sprawling grounds, decked out with white panelled walls and a bright blue door. The room featuring a large dining table with wooden seats was decorated with flowers and paper pineapples for the event, as well as a show-stopping birthday cake in the shape of a tractor.

Apart from the ranch which boasts of several ponds, as well as a horse barn and home featuring four bedrooms, Shelton owns another property in Oklahoma, a home near Lake Texoma which features a recording studio.

The report of a summer wedding comes weeks after a source claimed to the outlet that Stefani won't wait to have her previous marriage to singer Gavin Rossdale annulled by Catholic church officials as she wants to marry Shelton as soon as possible.

The 50-year-old who divorced Rossdale in 2016 had initiated the "formal process" to have her marriage annulled in March last year because "religion has always been extremely important to her." A source had told the outlet at the time that Stefani is "committed to getting the annulment, no matter how long it took."

Stefani was married to Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, while Shelton was wed to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015. "The Voice" coaches started dating towards the end of 2015, months after Stefani separated from Rossdale.