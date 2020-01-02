The late reality star and singer Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon passed away on New Year's Day in Florida. As per the reports, the cause of death is drug overdose.

According to Daily Mail, Nick Gordon, 30, reportedly suffered from a series of heart attacks amid New Year's celebrations. He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of Altamonte Springs Hospital, Florida. He reportedly took his last breath in the hospital.

The devastating news was confirmed by Gordon's brother Jack Walker Jr.

"We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother," Walker Jr. told People in a statement. "He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick's battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick's life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on," it added.

He even took to Facebook to express his grief and break the tragic news.

"GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS" and "All I can do is cry," Walker Jr. wrote on his social media account.

In another post, Walker Jr. posted a few pictures with his big brother and wrote a heart-wrenching tribute.

Meanwhile, the news of Gordon's death comes three years after Whitney Houston and Bobbi Brown's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown's death. It was found that Gordon who dated Bobbi for a long time was liable for her death.

In 2015, Bobbi was discovered facedown unconscious in her bathtub and slipped into coma for six months before her death in July 2015. The incident occurred in the couple's Georgia townhouse. Even though, Gordon did not face any criminal charges, he was legally asked to pay a fine of $36 million to her estate. For Gordon, legal drama did not end there. He had to deal with his girlfriend Laura Leal's accusations of physical violence against her.