A preview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey was recently revealed, in which the Duchess of Sussex was seen giving a nod to Princess Diana by wearing a bracelet that belonged to the late royal. Apparently, Meghan paid tribute to her late mother-in-law with her body language as well.

The "Suits" alum isn't seen speaking in the teaser clips, but a body language expert has analysed her movements in the videos. Judi James says that the former actress mirrored Diana by showing a "slightly enigmatic smile" on her face that the late royal had in her 1995 interview with BBC Panorama, reports The Mirror.

Read more Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana, plus secret messages in Oprah interview

Meghan let go of her usual low-key look for bold eyeliner and a soft lip colour, similar to what Diana did in the 90s interview which led to her divorce from Prince Charles and her exit from the British royal family. However, the body language of the two most important women in Prince Harry's life is largely different.

"She has that slightly enigmatic smile that Diana had in the Bashir interview. It is not the same body language. Diana had tragic eyes - it was all about the eyes," James said.

"I think she would be fine alone, she looks totally fine. Her [eyes] are, if anything, slightly narrow she isn't doing tragically vulnerable," she added about Meghan.

The body language expert noted that Meghan was oozing confidence in the teaser clip, but her husband Prince Harry was "much less self-assured."

"He is sat diagonally and he kind of looks a lot more awkward," James said, adding that the Duke of Sussex had his hand on his crotch, which is a "male pose, fig leaf pose- a very protective gesture."

While Meghan and Harry's upcoming two-hour-long interview is expected to be the most-watched programme this year, Diana's interview is the most-watched in television history. An investigation is currently underway about the decades-old interview after it emerged that Martin Bashir had used unethical ways and manipulated Diana with false theories to convince her to do the tell-all.

Harry says in his upcoming interview that he is "relieved and happy" to be there with his wife because he "can't imagine what it must have been like" for his mother, "going through this process by herself all those years ago."

The interview titled "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" is due to be aired on the network at 8 pm EST on Sunday, March 7.