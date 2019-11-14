Prince William and Kate Middleton have been showing more signs of PDA over the past year and it is supposedly because of many different reasons. According to a body language expert, one such reason involves Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently shared a brief moment of affection during their official engagement to celebrate Shout's Crisis Volunteers. The father-of-three was seen casually putting his arm on his wife's back and some claimed he even rubbed it.

According to body language expert Judi James, Prince William and Kate Middleton have slowly but steadily increased in their PDA rate with the "affectionate back-stroke display being the most recent example." This gesture is said to be a classic pose of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been pictured on several occasions with their arms across each other's backs during public engagements. James said that the Cambridge couple might not only be taking the "lead from the intensely-tactile Harry and Meghan," but the way the public perceives this subtle show of affection has allowed the usually traditional Prince William to relax a bit.

"The way that the Sussexes' PDAs have been positively received might just have allowed the normally super-formal and quite traditionally royal William to relax a little and show his affection for his wife more openly now and again," James told The Sun.

Moreover, it depends on how Queen Elizabeth II views the Duchess of Cambridge. James believes that the Queen feels affection for Kate because it shows how she interacts with her. Kate's profile and status as a member of the royal family has also grown in favour in the monarch's eyes. It could reportedly also be because Prince William and Kate Middleton have become closer after being parents for the third time.

"Also, with two children off to school and their latest adorable baby Louis, it's probably only right that William relaxes a little and uses touches and tie-signs with Kate that signal respect as well as love for her in public," James continued.

Prince William also has Kate Middleton to lean on for emotional support amid his fall-out with Prince Harry. He is reportedly showing affection or PDA to let her know that he is grateful for her support.