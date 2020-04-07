The untimely and tragic death of another Kennedy family member was reported yesterday. Maeve Kennedy McKean, the granddaughter of Robert Francis Kennedy (RFK), and her eight-year-old son went missing last Thursday. The two were last seen riding a canoe at Chesapeake Bay, Maryland. The search for Maeve has come to an end as her body has been found in the water. A search mission for Gideon McKean continues.

Maeve and Gideon had paddled out on a canoe by themselves on Thursday. The two were near the home of Maeve's mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. When the bioethics and human rights professor failed to return with her son, her family alerted the Maryland police.

On Thursday, the search for the mother-son duo kicked off. The search for Maeve continued until around 5:30 pm local time yesterday. Maryland Natural Resources Police revealed that the body of the former Maryland lieutenant governor's daughter was found in 25 feet of water around two and a half miles away from her home in Shady Side.

The police mentioned that the search for Gideon will continue from Tuesday till he is found. However, the authorities presume that Gideon too, has died. It is assumed that the two met a tragic end due to a canoe accident. A post mortem report can reveal the cause of death that claimed the life of the 40-year-old executive director of Georgetown University's Global Health Initiative.

Family members paid tribute to Maeve and Gideon. US Representative Joseph Patrick Kennedy III and his wife, Lauren Birchfield Kennedy, shared a video tribute for the fallen family members. Joseph spoke about his cousin and shared a poem which Maeve had shared with the family before her death.

We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support our family has received over the last few days. They have been deeply painful ones. Thank you all for your prayers and concern.



We love you Maeve. We love you Gideon. And we always will. pic.twitter.com/tbJjxP383U — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) April 6, 2020

Maeve's tragic death comes months after the death of another grandchild of RFK.

In August 2019, Maeve's cousin Saoirse Kennedy Hill was found unresponsive on their family property in Hyannis Port. Her death certificate reported that a toxic mixture of methadone, prescription drugs, and alcohol, caused her death. The 22-year-old was to begin her senior year at Boston College, the Boston Globe repoted. Maeve and Saoirse's mothers are both daughters of RFK.