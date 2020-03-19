Olga Kurylenko is on quarantine and tells her fans that she has been taking in vitamins and supplements to help keep her immune system strong as she battles her COVID-19 diagnosis.

The "James Bond" actress took to Instagram to update fans about her health after she tested positive for COVID-19 three days ago. In a lengthy post, she shared photos and the names of the supplements and vitamins she is taking as she fights the disease.

"However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what I'm taking," Kurylenko wrote and listed down Vit. E, Zinc, Vit, C, Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5.

In the same post, the 40-year old shared that she is "feeling better" since her fever is gone. Her fever went from 38 to 38.5 for a week. Her fever was at 39 when she decided to call an ambulance and where she had a swab test at a hospital to see if she has COVID-19.

Hello everyone! Iâ€™m feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people canâ€™t figure out where I currently am. Iâ€™m in London! How do I know itâ€™s coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE! I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements. Please note that these vitamins do NOT cure Coronavirus but only help the immune system be stronger in order to fight! here is what Iâ€™m taking: Pantothenic Acid- Vitamin B5, also called pantothenic acid and pantothenate, is vital to living a healthy life. Like all B complex vitamins, B5 helps the body convert food into energy. Vitamin E - is a fat-soluble, essential nutrient with anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin E helps support the immune system, cell function, and skin health. Itâ€™s an antioxidant, making it effective at combating the effects of free radicals produced by the metabolism of food and toxins in the environment. Vitamin C - goes without saying I hope! Curcumin (or Turmeric) - anti- inflammatory, antioxidant. Zinc - helps immune system fight bacteria and viruses. I also take colloidal silver but please be careful taking it as some websites have warnings about it as not everyone can take it. Please check if you can take it or you might have health complications. I also take Cell Food but again please check websites online about it as certain people arenâ€™t recommended to take it! Good luck everyone! ÐšÑ€Ð°Ñ‚ÐºÐ¾ Ð½Ð° Ñ€ÑƒÑÑÐºÐ¾Ð¼: Ð ÐµÐ±ÑÑ‚Ð°, ÑÐµÐ³Ð¾Ð´Ð½Ñ Ð¼Ð½Ðµ Ð»ÑƒÑ‡ÑˆÐµ! Ð¢ÐµÐ¼Ð¿ÐµÑ€Ð°Ñ‚ÑƒÑ€Ð° Ð¿Ñ€Ð¾ÑˆÐ»Ð°. Ð¯ Ð½Ð°Ñ…Ð¾Ð¶ÑƒÑÑŒ Ð² Ð›ÐžÐÐ”ÐžÐÐ•! ÐšÐ°Ðº Ñ Ð·Ð½Ð°ÑŽ, Ñ‡Ñ‚Ð¾ Ñƒ Ð¼ÐµÐ½Ñ ÐºÐ¾Ñ€Ð¾Ð½Ð°Ð²Ð¸Ñ€ÑƒÑ? ÐœÐ½Ðµ ÑÐ´ÐµÐ»Ð°Ð»Ð¸ Ñ‚ÐµÑÑ‚ Ð² Ð±Ð¾Ð»ÑŒÐ½Ð¸Ñ†Ðµ, ÐºÐ¾Ñ‚Ð¾Ñ€Ñ‹Ð¹ Ð¾ÐºÐ°Ð·Ð°Ð»ÑÑ Ð¿Ð¾Ð·Ð¸Ñ‚Ð¸Ð²Ð½Ñ‹Ð¼. ÐšÐ°ÐºÐ¾Ðµ Ð¼Ð½Ðµ Ð¿Ñ€Ð¾Ð¿Ð¸ÑÐ°Ð»Ð¸ Ð»ÐµÑ‡ÐµÐ½Ð¸Ðµ? ÐÐ˜ÐšÐÐšÐžÐ“Ðž! Ð¡ÐºÐ°Ð·Ð°Ð»Ð¸ Ñ‚Ð¾Ð»ÑŒÐºÐ¾ Ð¿Ð¸Ñ‚ÑŒ Ð¿Ð°Ñ€Ð°Ñ†ÐµÑ‚Ð°Ð¼Ð¾Ð» Ð¿Ñ€Ð¸ Ð²Ñ‹ÑÐ¾ÐºÐ¾Ð¹ Ñ‚ÐµÐ¼Ð¿ÐµÑ€Ð°Ñ‚ÑƒÑ€Ðµ Ð¸ Ð±Ð¾Ð»ÑÑ…, Ñ‡Ñ‚Ð¾ Ñ Ð¸ Ð´ÐµÐ»Ð°Ð»Ð°. Ð”Ð»Ñ Ð¿Ð¾Ð´Ð´ÐµÑ€Ð¶ÐºÐ¸ Ð¸Ð¼Ð¼ÑƒÐ½Ð¸Ñ‚ÐµÑ‚Ð° Ñ Ð¿ÑŒÑŽ ÑÐ»ÐµÐ´ÑƒÑŽÑ‰Ð¸Ðµ Ð²Ð¸Ñ‚Ð°Ð¼Ð¸Ð½Ñ‹: Ð’Ð¸Ñ‚Ð°Ð¼Ð¸Ð½ Ð¡, Ð•, Ð”, B5, Curcumin (Turmeric), Zinc. Ð’Ð½Ð¸Ð¼Ð°Ð½Ð¸Ðµ! Ð­Ñ‚Ð¸ Ð²Ð¸Ñ‚Ð°Ð¼Ð¸Ð½Ñ‹ Ð½Ðµ Ð»ÐµÑ‡Ð°Ñ‚ ÐºÐ¾Ñ€Ð¾Ð½Ð°Ð²Ð¸Ñ€ÑƒÑ!!! ÐžÐ½Ð¸ Ñ‚Ð¾Ð»ÑŒÐºÐ¾ Ð¼Ð¾Ð³ÑƒÑ‚ Ð¿Ð¾Ð¼Ð¾Ñ‡ÑŒ Ð¸Ð¼Ð¼ÑƒÐ½Ð½Ð¾Ð¹ ÑÐ¸ÑÑ‚ÐµÐ¼Ðµ Ð±Ð¾Ñ€Ð¾Ñ‚ÑŒÑÑ Ñ Ð²Ð¸Ñ€ÑƒÑÐ°Ð¼Ð¸ Ð¸ Ð¸Ð½Ñ„ÐµÐºÑ†Ð¸ÐµÐ¹ Ð’ÑÐµÐ¼ ÐºÑ‚Ð¾ Ð±Ð¾Ð»ÐµÐµÑ‚ Ñ…Ð¾Ñ€Ð¾ÑˆÐµÐ³Ð¾ Ð²Ñ‹Ð·Ð´Ð¾Ñ€Ð¾Ð²Ð»ÐµÐ½Ð¸Ñ. Ð’ÑÐµÐ¼ ÐºÑ‚Ð¾ Ð¿Ñ‹Ñ‚ #coronavirus #ÐºÐ¾Ñ€Ð¾Ð½Ð°Ð²Ð¸Ñ€ÑƒÑ

Kurylenko revealed that the doctors did not prescribe her any medicine to treat COVID-19. Instead, they told her to take paracetamol for high fever and for body pains. She also told fans that she is not aware of how or where she contracted the disease. It could be anywhere, even from the taxi door handle.

"Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It's on surfaces!" Kurylenko wrote in a previous post.

Three days ago, she told her fans that she is on quarantine at her home in London after she tested positive for the disease. She revealed that she has been sick with fever and felt fatigued for nearly a week before she had the test done.

Kurylenko is among the Hollywood celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson confirmed they have the disease. Kristofer Hivju of "Game of Thrones" also tested positive.

Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko arrives for the GQ Men of the Year 2010 Awards at the Royal Opera House in London
Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19. Reuters