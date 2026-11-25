Teams using artificial intelligence effectively could produce up to 10 times the output of colleagues, Box chief executive Aaron Levie has warned, raising the prospect of a widening productivity gap inside companies as early adopters pull ahead.

In a post on X on 24 November, Levie argued that advances in AI models and agent-based tools were making productivity gains that once seemed unrealistic increasingly achievable. His comments suggest businesses may need to consider not just whether they adopt AI, but how far they redesign their processes around it.

'This wouldn't have sounded possible a year ago, but it's becoming much more reasonable now that you can get 10X output gains based on the latest in AI models and harness progress,' Levie wrote.

Why Are Some Companies Reportedly Pulling Ahead?

Levie suggested the gap could emerge within individual organisations, where teams use AI to different degrees and may see different results.

'Even within the same company you can have a 10X delta between the lowest and highest adopters of AI and the impact they're seeing,' he said.

The figures are Levie's estimate of the potential difference, rather than evidence in themselves that every company is already seeing such a divide. The comments underline the challenge for businesses trying to measure whether AI is improving productivity, and whether the benefits are being shared across teams.

Adoption alone may not be enough to produce the gains he describes. Companies would also need to identify which tasks are suited to AI tools and how those tools fit into employees' existing work.

AI Agents Could Transform Everyday Workflows

Levie said substantial gains could come from workers rethinking how tasks are completed and changing processes to make better use of AI agents.

'The teams that can actually figure out how to redesign their processes to best deploy agents in their workflows can see up to an order of magnitude jump in productivity depending on the job function,' Levie added.

He said coding currently accounts for much of the productivity improvement, but expects similar gains to emerge in other professions as more jobs become coding-adjacent.

That points to a possible shift beyond using AI for isolated tasks. Levie's argument is that teams may benefit most when they reshape their workflows around the technology, although the scale of any improvement could vary by role.

His comments also raise questions about how employees may need to adapt as businesses explore AI-assisted ways to improve efficiency and output.

This wouldn’t have sounded possible a year ago, but it’s becoming much more reasonable now that you can get 10X output gains based on the latest in AI model and harness progress. The result is that teams within the same company are driving very different levels of output based on… https://t.co/paatY0zLtW — Aaron Levie (@levie) November 25, 2026

AI Boom Could Come With Economic Risks

The optimism about productivity comes amid uncertainty over AI's wider economic effects.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh recently outlined three possible scenarios, ranging from substantial productivity gains and economic growth to labour-market disruption and financial losses if investment returns disappoint. He stressed that the scenarios were illustrative rather than forecasts.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has argued that AI could help cure diseases, improve education and give people more time for meaningful activities. He has also stressed the importance of keeping humans at the centre of decisions about the technology.

Apollo Global Management chief economist Torsten Slok has questioned whether AI's financial benefits are spreading beyond major technology companies.

In an October analysis, he said revenue per worker and profit margins were rising among the Magnificent Seven but remained flat across the other 493 companies in the S&P 500. He said there was no clear evidence yet of AI-driven productivity growth.