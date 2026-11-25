SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk reportedly renamed an internal AI engineers' group chat 'Sell compute because we can't compete' in August 2026. The New York Times disclosed the message on 23 November, detailing Musk's concerns about the US company's artificial intelligence development.

The news followed SpaceX's expansion into renting data centre computing capacity to other AI developers earlier this year. Among its customers are Anthropic and Google, companies competing with SpaceX's own AI products.

The reported group chat included hundreds of engineers. Musk also reportedly shared data indicating that SpaceX's AI development was trailing its competitors.

Prediction market platform Kalshi highlighted the reported disclosure in a post on X on 24 November.

The message highlighted a commercial dilemma facing SpaceX as it balances developing its own AI models against supplying computing infrastructure to rivals.

JUST IN: Elon Musk reportedly shared data with staff showing SpaceX AI has "fallen behind rivals" — Kalshi (@Kalshi) November 23, 2026

Musk's GPU Warnings Put Revenue Ahead of AI Benchmarks

According to the report, Musk warned employees that wasting graphics processing units, known as GPUs, while the company struggled to compete could result in dismissal.

He also reportedly asked engineers to justify their use of computing resources. The hardware is essential for training and operating AI models, making its allocation commercially significant.

Musk reportedly prioritised revenue generated per GPU over benchmark scores. The latter measure how well AI models perform against specific tests rather than their commercial returns.

According to the report, Anthropic's computing arrangements are worth approximately $3.1 billion (£2.4 billion) a month, while Google's monthly payments were estimated at $800 million (£619 million).

However, a regulatory filing dated 5 June 2026 specified monthly payments of $920 million (£712 million) from Google between October 2026 and June 2029.

The reason for the discrepancy remains unclear. The agreement permits Google to accept reduced computing capacity at a proportionately lower fee if SpaceX fails to meet specified delivery requirements.

It also permits either party to terminate the agreement with 90 days' notice after 31 December 2026.

SpaceX's AI division, known as SpaceXSI, reportedly accounts for more than half of the company's revenue.

SpaceX's AI Restructuring Extends To Grok Imagine Team

Musk's reported concerns about AI competitiveness have coincided with changes to several SpaceX development projects.

In September, the company reportedly discontinued its AI companions initiative. Tesla engineers previously working on Digital Optimus were also reportedly reassigned to improve Grok's core capabilities.

Further changes followed in November. Michael Nicolls, president of SpaceX's AI division, reportedly announced the disbandment of the 60-member team developing Grok Imagine.

Some employees reportedly lost their jobs. However, the team's disbandment does not establish that the image and video generation product itself has been permanently discontinued.

Despite the reported internal concerns, Musk has publicly expressed optimism about SpaceX's commercial relationship with Anthropic.

Speaking at the DealBook Summit in November, Musk said Anthropic was highly likely to continue renting computing capacity from SpaceX. According to Musk, the company also wanted considerably more capacity.

His remarks did not constitute a confirmed commitment from Anthropic to expand its existing arrangements.

The distinction matters because demand for computing infrastructure does not necessarily translate into commercial success for SpaceX's own AI products. Revenue alone does not establish profitability.

Reacting to the investigation on X, Andrew Curran questioned whether Musk would dispute the newspaper's findings.

NYT reporting on the situation inside SpaceXAI. It's possible that Elon may deny this report has any truth to it, as he sometimes does. pic.twitter.com/mXISvFu175 — Andrew Curran (@AndrewCurran_) November 23, 2026

Musk, meanwhile, appeared to dismiss the significance of the report in a post on X on 24 November.

'NYT is posting the obvious as "news"', Musk wrote, accompanied by an eye-roll emoji.

NYT is posting the obvious as “news” 🙄 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2026

Musk did not explicitly dispute the reported group-chat renaming or address the personnel changes described in the investigation.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the reported internal communications or personnel decisions.