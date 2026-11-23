Elon Musk has warned that delays in bringing computing infrastructure online could leave artificial intelligence companies needing hundreds of billions of dollars in additional working capital next year.

He said cumulative delays of a few months across the industry could create that requirement, as firms pay for equipment and facilities before they are ready to generate revenue.

In a post on X, Musk pointed to the difficulty of getting computing infrastructure operational. Technology companies are investing in data centres, advanced processors and other infrastructure needed to run AI models. Musk's warning centred on the time between paying for those resources and bringing them into service.

The post comes as technology companies continue to expand their AI infrastructure. The additional working capital Musk described would be needed to cover costs during delays, before the infrastructure is ready to support revenue-generating operations.

Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard.



The cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year. Even cumulative industry delays of a few months between paying for compute and getting it reliable enough to generate revenue will… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2026

Musk Warns AI Cash Shortage Will Be 'Nuts' as Infrastructure Costs Mount

'Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard,' Musk wrote. He said the cash shortage would be 'nuts next year', adding that even cumulative industry delays of a few months could mean hundreds of billions of dollars in incremental working capital.

Musk also asked how companies would finance the extra requirement: 'Where will that come from?' His post did not name specific companies in the material cited here or provide a breakdown of how the figure was calculated.

The warning focuses on the timing of investment and returns. Companies may have paid for computing equipment and facilities, while delays prevent that capacity from being put to work. Musk's comments do not provide details of particular projects or their schedules.

Oracle Pushes Back Against Funding Fears

Oracle's comments on its financing provide a company-specific response to concerns about AI spending. On 21 November, the technology company said it had secured all the funding needed to fulfil its contract with OpenAI. It said the financing arrangements it had outlined, including vendor financing, were already in place.

Oracle has secured all the funding we need to fulfill our contract with OpenAI. With our final capital raise earlier this month, we became the first hyperscaler fully funded for this investment cycle. The financing we outlined at Oracle Investor Day, including vendor financing,… — Oracle (@Oracle) November 20, 2026

Oracle described itself as the first hyperscaler fully funded for its current investment cycle, following a capital raise earlier in November. The company said it was targeting more than $30 billion (£22.92 billion) in free cash flow in fiscal year 2029. It also expected positive free cash flow in the second half of fiscal year 2028.

Oracle said media reports suggesting it lacked the funding needed to fulfil its OpenAI contract were 'incorrect and wrong'. The company's statement addressed its own funding arrangements; it did not set out the financing position of other AI companies.

Musk's warning and Oracle's statement concern different aspects of the industry's financing. Musk referred to the potential working-capital needs created by delays across the sector, while Oracle said it had secured funding for its own OpenAI contract.

The figures in Musk's post and Oracle's projections relate to different claims and timeframes. Musk referred to possible additional working capital next year, while Oracle gave forecasts for its fiscal years 2028 and 2029. Neither statement provides a complete account of the financing needs of the AI industry as a whole.